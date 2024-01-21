Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $3,580,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $60.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Stories

