Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $294,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after buying an additional 211,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after buying an additional 321,529 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $304.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

