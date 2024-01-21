Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $73,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

UDR Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

