Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,973,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,841,000 after purchasing an additional 163,124 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $116.34 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average is $114.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

