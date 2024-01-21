Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,945 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

