Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after buying an additional 1,144,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 342,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.21.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

