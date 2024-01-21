Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

