Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives $68.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $60.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.92. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $706,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,164,971.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $706,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,914 shares in the company, valued at $18,164,971.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $485,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,456.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,901 shares of company stock worth $5,869,123. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 59.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

