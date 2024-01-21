Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 18.3% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $106,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orcam Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 69,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,263.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 133.1% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $239.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.50 and a 200 day moving average of $222.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $239.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

