Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Asset Management Resources LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Asset Management Resources LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 50,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 51,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 501,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,512,000 after acquiring an additional 251,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.54. 3,850,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,707. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $239.74. The company has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.50 and its 200-day moving average is $222.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

