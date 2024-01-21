Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,438. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.