Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by AJ Advisors LLC

AJ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 24.2% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $5.36 on Friday, hitting $443.29. 4,836,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $443.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

