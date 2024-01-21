Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $443.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.22. The firm has a market cap of $354.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $443.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

