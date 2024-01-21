Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is AJ Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AJ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.5% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VB traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.71. 842,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.