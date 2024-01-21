Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCITFree Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $84,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,232,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,386,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

