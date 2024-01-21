Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VYM stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

