Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $255.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $259.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.