Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $319.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.58 and a twelve month high of $320.03.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

