Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,933,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,651. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

