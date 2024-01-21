VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC) Trading 0.3% Higher

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 62 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 27.72% of VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that provides broad exposure across income-producing asset classes. The fund invests in US-listed ETPs selected for income and risk-adjusted returns.

