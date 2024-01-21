UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.71 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00009584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.71 billion and $1.17 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00170109 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,883,013 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,885,050.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.00093854 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,108,391.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.