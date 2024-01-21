UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.5 %

UNH stock opened at $503.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $534.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

