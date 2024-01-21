United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 874,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $136,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $156.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.