UBS Group Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $163.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $160.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PNC opened at $150.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $167.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,891,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

