UBS Group Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $60.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MGA

Magna International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Magna International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.