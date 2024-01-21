UBS Group Boosts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $92.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHK. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.30.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

