U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %

USB opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

