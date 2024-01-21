TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 22nd. Analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRST opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $553.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.89. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,742 shares of company stock valued at $97,780. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

