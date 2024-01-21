Truist Financial Trims biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Target Price to $9.00

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

biote Stock Performance

BTMD stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. biote has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $285.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. biote had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. Equities research analysts predict that biote will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTMD. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of biote by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in biote by 1,428.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in biote by 9,887.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

