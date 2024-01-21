TrueUSD Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002373 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $77.73 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,904,420,360 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

