Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $20.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.61.

TRIP opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,177 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

