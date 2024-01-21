Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.38 and its 200 day moving average is $211.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.74.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

