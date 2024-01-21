TomoChain Hits Market Capitalization of $72.61 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, TomoChain has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $72.61 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The official website for TomoChain is viction.xyz. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

