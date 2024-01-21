tomiNet Price Hits $1.27 (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00003051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, tomiNet has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $113.34 million and approximately $15.01 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 121,759,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,187,878 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 121,759,014.2387785 with 89,187,878.8078549 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.25666314 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $15,663,223.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

