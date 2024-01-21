Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 285 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $612.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $561.05 and its 200-day moving average is $507.97. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $616.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.59.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

