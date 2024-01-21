Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys stock opened at $517.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.24 and its 200-day moving average is $482.55. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.89 and a 12 month high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

