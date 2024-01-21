Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 658 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $374.82 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $376.90. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.