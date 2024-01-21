Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 774 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ECL opened at $199.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.75. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $201.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

