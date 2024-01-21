Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,318 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

