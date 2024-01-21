Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

