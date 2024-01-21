Threshold 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18.95 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Threshold has a total market cap of $297.20 million and $18.95 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02953979 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $19,312,074.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

