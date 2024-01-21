Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $551.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,852. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.89 and its 200-day moving average is $512.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

