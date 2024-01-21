The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $38,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,003,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,719. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

