The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

PG opened at $147.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average is $150.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.35.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

