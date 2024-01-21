The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 206,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 186,979 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 21,096 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IPG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,650. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

