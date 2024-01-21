The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.34% of Home Depot worth $1,032,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $362.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

