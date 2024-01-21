The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $68.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNST. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.73.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,934,000 after buying an additional 163,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,279,000 after buying an additional 682,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,503,000 after buying an additional 418,667 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.