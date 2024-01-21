The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $118,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,393,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,674,961,000 after purchasing an additional 148,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,192,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $382.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,209. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

