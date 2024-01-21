The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $226.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $226.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $188.38 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

