The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $185.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.11. SAP has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $163.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

